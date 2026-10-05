Wright scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Wright scored on a spin move in the second period to stretch the Kraken's lead to 4-0, breaking a stretch of pressure from the Flames. The 22-year-old Wright has two points, three shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over three contests this season. He requested a trade in the offseason but has since turned his focus to making things work with the Kraken, at least for this year. Wright is on the third line to begin the campaign.