Gonchar scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Sudbury's 7-2 win over Flint on Friday.

Gonchar is up to 10 goals and 32 points, as well as a minus-14 rating, over 40 appearances this season. The defenseman's scoring potential for the rest of the season is up in the air, as Sudbury was a team that sold off players through trades in January, which may weaken the team's offense overall. Gonchar is still putting together a strong campaign on offense as he adjusts to North American hockey.