Brisson scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hartford's 6-0 win over Bridgeport on Friday.

Brisson recently got a look with the Rangers, earning a helper over three contests. The 24-year-old has earned 15 goals and 26 points through 48 outings with Hartford. The 24-year-old should be in contention for additional call-ups if the Rangers need forward depth before the end of the campaign.