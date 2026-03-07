Rangers' Brendan Brisson: Three points in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brisson scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hartford's 6-0 win over Bridgeport on Friday.
Brisson recently got a look with the Rangers, earning a helper over three contests. The 24-year-old has earned 15 goals and 26 points through 48 outings with Hartford. The 24-year-old should be in contention for additional call-ups if the Rangers need forward depth before the end of the campaign.
More News
-
Rangers' Brendan Brisson: Loaned to Hartford•
-
Rangers' Brendan Brisson: Recalled from AHL•
-
Rangers' Brendan Brisson: Stays warm with three-point effort•
-
Rangers' Brendan Brisson: Pots pair in AHL win•
-
Rangers' Brendan Brisson: Lands on waivers Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Brendan Brisson: Inks one-year deal•