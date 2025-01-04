Quick turned aside 21 of 27 shots faced during Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Quick will have to wait for his next appearance to try and secure his 400th NHL win after the Capitals' offense was too much in Saturday's matinee. The 38-year-old Quick is expected to garner much of the workload while Igor Shesterkin (upper body) is unavailable. However, Louis Domingue may be between the pipes for Sunday's road game against the Blackhawks.