Quick (upper body) left Saturday's practice early and is day-to-day, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

The Rangers recalled Dylan Garand from AHL Hartford on Friday, which suggests the team knew about Quick's injury issue before Saturday's session. The 40-year-old Quick allowed six goals on 39 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to New Jersey during his last outing. He will probably miss at least Sunday's home matchup against Winnipeg, but it's unclear when he will be available to play.