Quick (lower body) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Monday's home game against St. Louis, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Quick has posted a 3-3-0 record while allowing 10 goals on 177 shots in six appearances this season. He is undergoing an evaluation to determine a timeline for his return. The Rangers recalled Dylan Garand on Sunday from AHL Hartford to serve as Igor Shesterkin's backup against the Blues.

