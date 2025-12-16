Quick will be in goal for Tuesday's home clash with the Canucks, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Quick takes the second half of a back-to-back after Igor Shesterkin gave up three goals on 25 shots in a 4-1 loss to Anaheim on Monday. It will be Quick's second appearance in goal over the Rangers' last 12 contests. The veteran backstop enters the game stuck in a three-game losing streak during which he has posted a 0-2-1 record to go with a 2.63 GAA.