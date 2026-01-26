Quick will defend the home crease against the Bruins on Monday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Quick has struggled over the past month, going 0-6-1 with a 5.40 GAA and .801 save percentage over his last seven appearances, a stretch that includes a 10-2 loss to Boston on the road in which he allowed six goals on 20 shots (.700 save percentage). He's lost out on playing time recently, as he served as the backup for three of the Rangers' last four games. The Bruins are scoring 3.31 goals per game this year, which is tied for seventh in the NHL.