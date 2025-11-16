Quick will be between the home pipes Sunday versus the Red Wings, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Quick has been tremendous with a minimal workload in 2025-26 -- he is 3-1-0 with one shutout and has turned aside 96 of 101 shots across four starts. The two-time Stanley Cup champion's last start also came against Detroit, as he stopped 32 of 33 shots in a 4-1 win earlier this month. The Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres on Saturday and are tied for 18th in the NHL with 3.00 goals per game.