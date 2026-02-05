Quick is expected to defend the home crease versus Carolina on Thursday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Quick got off to a nice start this season, winning three of his first four assignments, but it has not gone well for the 40-year-old netminder since mid-November. Quick is 1-12-2 with a 3.78 GAA and an .865 save percentage in 15 starts since his 3-1-0 start. Overall, Quick has a 4-13-2 record with a 3.22 GAA and an .883 save percentage. The Hurricanes won't provide much relief for Quick, as they are fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.41 goals per game.