Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Facing Penguins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quick will defend the road net against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Quick is coming off a 19-save performance in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders. He has a 4-12-2 record this campaign with a 3.10 GAA, an .885 save percentage and one shutout across 18 appearances. Pittsburgh is tied for seventh in the league with 3.35 goals per game this season.
