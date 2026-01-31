Quick will defend the road net against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Quick is coming off a 19-save performance in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders. He has a 4-12-2 record this campaign with a 3.10 GAA, an .885 save percentage and one shutout across 18 appearances. Pittsburgh is tied for seventh in the league with 3.35 goals per game this season.