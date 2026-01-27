Quick stopped 21 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins. He also added an assist on Matthew Robertson's game-winner.

Boston took a 3-2 lead midway through the second period, but Quick shut the door the rest of the way and actually got some support from the Rangers' offense. It was the netminder's first win since Nov. 7, snapping a brutal 0-10-2 stretch, and the victory was also the 408th of his career -- breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Glenn Hall and moving Quick into sole possession of 12th place on the NHL's all-time list. The 40-year-old might have trouble climbing any higher, however, as next up in 11th place is Tony Esposito with 423 wins.