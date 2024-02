Quick will patrol the home crease against the Canadiens on Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Quick was sharp in his last start Feb. 7 against the Lightning, stopping 17 of 18 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a somewhat favorable home matchup with a Montreal team that's scoring 2.88 goals per game on the road this year, 23rd in the NHL.