Quick will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with the Islanders, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Quick was mired in a 12-game losing streak before securing a 4-3 win over the Bruins on Monday. With the veteran netminder struggling, he has been sharing the crease with Spencer Martin while Igor Shesterkin (lower body) is on the shelf. Over the last eight seasons, Quick has managed to reach the 20-win threshold just once and is unlikely to do so in 2025-26.