Quick stopped 14 of 17 shots after replacing Igor Shesterkin late in the first period of Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Sabres.

The Rangers sleepwalked through the first frame, forcing coach Peter Laviolette to make a change between the pipes -- Shesterkin faced almost any many shots (16) in his 18-plus minutes of ice time as Quick did in 41:39. The veteran backup was expected to get the start Sunday in Pittsburgh, but given his workload in the first game after the 4 Nations Face-Off, New York might turn back to Shesterkin again and give him a chance to quickly shake off the terrible outing. If Quick is in the crease, his recent play hasn't been encouraging, and he has a 3.70 GAA and .883 save percentage in seven appearances since the calendar flipped to 2025.