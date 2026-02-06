Quick stopped 41 of 42 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Hurricanes, with Carolina's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 40-year-old netminder got beaten clean by Andrei Svechnikov early in the first period, but Quick shut the door the rest of the way and made a season-high 41 saves to keep his team in the game. With the Olympic break on tap and Igor Shesterkin (lower body) expected back once the NHL resumes play, Quick's stint as New York's No. 1 in net may have come to an end, and likely not a moment too soon. Over 10 outings since the beginning of January, he went 1-8-1 with a 4.22 GAA and .852 save percentage.