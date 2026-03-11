Quick made 21 saves in Tuesday's 4-0 shutout win over the Flames.

Quick benefited from Alexis Lafreniere's hat trick, but also held his own in net and made three of his 21 saves at a man disadvantage. With Tuesday's victory, Quick now holds a 5-15-2 record, a 3.05 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 22 outings this season. The shutout was his second of the season and proved he could bounce back after surrendering five goals in his most recent appearance. While his record is partially a product of the Rangers' struggles as a team this season, the 40-year-old netminder still offers decent value as a spot start in various fantasy formats.