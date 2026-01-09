default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Quick turned aside 16 of 20 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo, with the Sabres' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Rangers never led in the contest, as Quick's winless streak continued. The 39-year-old netminder has gone 0-6-2 over his last eight outings dating back to Nov. 16, posting a 2.96 GAA and .893 save percentage over that stretch, but with Igor Shesterkin (lower body) on the shelf, New York will keep leaning on Quick in the crease for now.

More News