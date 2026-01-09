Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Rattled by Sabres
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quick turned aside 16 of 20 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo, with the Sabres' final goal getting scored into an empty net.
The Rangers never led in the contest, as Quick's winless streak continued. The 39-year-old netminder has gone 0-6-2 over his last eight outings dating back to Nov. 16, posting a 2.96 GAA and .893 save percentage over that stretch, but with Igor Shesterkin (lower body) on the shelf, New York will keep leaning on Quick in the crease for now.
