Quick will defend the road net against the Kings on Tuesday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Quick will get the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back after Spencer Martin plays in Monday's road matchup against Anaheim. The 39-year-old Quick has allowed three or more goals in each of his past six outings, going 0-5-1 with a 5.64 GAA and a .791 save percentage during that span. Los Angeles is tied for 30th in the league with 2.54 goals per game this season.