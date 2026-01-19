default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Quick will defend the road net against the Kings on Tuesday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Quick will get the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back after Spencer Martin plays in Monday's road matchup against Anaheim. The 39-year-old Quick has allowed three or more goals in each of his past six outings, going 0-5-1 with a 5.64 GAA and a .791 save percentage during that span. Los Angeles is tied for 30th in the league with 2.54 goals per game this season.

More News