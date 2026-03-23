Quick (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's home game against the Senators, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Quick is considered day-to-day after exiting Saturday's practice early due to an upper-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game while he recovers. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his next chance to do so will be Wednesday in Toronto. Igor Shesterkin will start at home against the Senators on Monday, while Dylan Garand will serve as the backup.