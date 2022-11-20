Gauthier scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Gauthier got the Rangers on the board at 13:57 of the third period. The low-scoring game ultimately went in the Rangers' favor after the two teams traded goals in the last two minutes. This was Gauthier's third tally in 11 appearances this season, and he's added an assist, 12 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-1 rating. The 25-year-old will likely continue to compete for a fourth-line role, so he's not likely to be helpful in fantasy.