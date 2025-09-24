Dowling will not take part in Wednesday's training camp session due to a lower-body injury, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Dowling played in 52 regular-season games for the Devils last year, and he garnered two goals, five helpers and 51 hits while averaging 10:13 of ice time. Even with his injury absence, the veteran center should be capable of making the Opening Night roster as a bottom-six player. While Dowling can add some physicality to the lineup, he doesn't offer enough in any one category to make him more than a low-end fantasy target.