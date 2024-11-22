Lindgren recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Lindgren ended his nine-game drought by helping out on an Alexis Lafreniere goal in the second period. The 26-year-old Lindgren has been playing on a shutdown pairing with Jacob Trouba instead of in his usual spot alongside Adam Fox. Lindgren is now at two points, 11 shots on net, 21 hits, 25 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 13 appearances this season. He's never produced a 20-point campaign, so the bulk of his limited fantasy value comes from physical play.