Lindgren (rest) is poised to suit up versus Washington on Friday after sitting out Tuesday's matchup with Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Considering Lindgren is mired in a 44-game goal drought and is pointless in his previous seven outings, few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his return to action. Without a role on the power play, the 24-year-old defenseman is unlikely to offer more than mid-range value even in formats that value defensive stats.
