Carrick logged an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Carrick has filled a fourth-line role to begin the season, keeping Juuso Parssinen and Jonny Brodzinski in the press box. The 33-year-old Carrick is a defensive center, so his contributions aren't likely to be of much help in fantasy. He had a career-high 20 points with 137 hits and 58 PIM over 80 regular-season outings in 2024-25, and that level of production is likely a best-case scenario for the remainder of his career. However, it's a positive that he's been playing fairly well after missing a few days due to a lower-body injury during the preseason.