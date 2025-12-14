Carrick's point drought is up to 11 games after he failed to get on the scoresheet in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Furthermore, Carrick has just one helper over 22 games since he scored in an Oct. 28 win over the Canucks. The 33-year-old center is valuable enough to the Rangers in a fourth-line and penalty-killing role that he stays in the lineup even during slumps. He has six points, 34 shots on net, 50 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 33 appearances, but he's likely to fall far short of his career-high 20 points from last year.