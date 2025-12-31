site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-scott-morrow-returns-to-minors | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Rangers' Scott Morrow: Returns to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Morrow was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Wednesday.
Morrow has three assists in 16 outings with Carolina this season. He also has a goal and three points in 12 appearances with Hartford.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Chelena Goldman
• 3 min read
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Anthony Winker
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 6 min read