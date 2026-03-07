Trocheck (roster management) will return to the lineup in New Jersey on Saturday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Trocheck sat out Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs as the Rangers will looking to deal him at the trade deadline and did not want to risk an injury. The trade talk was unfruitful and Trocheck remains on the roster. He is expected to center Will Cuylle and Taylor Raddysh on the second line, as well as seeing first power-play time. Trocheck has 12 goals, 27 assists and 139 hits over 46 contests this season.