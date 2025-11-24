Trocheck is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Blues due to an undisclosed injury, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Trocheck didn't participate in Monday's morning skate, and while his absence was initially labeled as precautionary, the Rangers will monitor him in the hours leading up to puck drop before determining his status. While the exact nature of Trocheck's ailment isn't yet clear, Juuso Parssinen will likely enter the lineup if Trocheck is unavailable.