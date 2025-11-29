Trocheck logged two assists, three shots on goal, seven hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Trocheck helped out on a Carson Soucy tally in the first period and Vladislav Gavrikov's insurance goal in the third. With three goals and three helpers over his last six games, Trocheck's offense is rolling. The center is up to five goals, six helpers, 17 shots on net, 50 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 12 outings this season. He should continue to offer a strong blend of offense and physical play throughout the campaign.