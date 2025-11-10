Trocheck (upper body) will not have his minutes limited against the Predators on Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Trocheck will be back in action after a 14-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. After missing just one game over the prior four seasons, Trocheck won't reach the 70-game threshold this year even if he plays every game the rest of the way. With Trocheck back in action, he will retake his spot as the second-line center while linking up with the No. 2 power-play unit.