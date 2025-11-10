Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Playing without restrictions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trocheck (upper body) will not have his minutes limited against the Predators on Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Trocheck will be back in action after a 14-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. After missing just one game over the prior four seasons, Trocheck won't reach the 70-game threshold this year even if he plays every game the rest of the way. With Trocheck back in action, he will retake his spot as the second-line center while linking up with the No. 2 power-play unit.
