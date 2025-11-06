Trocheck (upper body) is practicing in a non-contact jersey Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Trocheck is on long-term injured reserve, but is eligible to return at any time. He is not ready at this time as he is still not allowed any contact at practice. The 32-year-old had an assist in two games before his injury after accumulating 26 goals and 33 assists in 82 regular-season games for the Rangers in 2024-25.