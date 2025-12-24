Trocheck had two goals and an assist in a 7-3 victory over Washington on Tuesday.

His goals came as part of a five-goal flurry in the third period that keyed the Rangers' win. Trocheck drilled in a rebound at 13:43 to push the score to 5-3, and then he scored on a 2-on-1 rush at 18:09 for the 7-3 final. Trocheck's last multi-point game came Nov. 12, so this was nice to see. He has five points, including three goals, and 10 shots in his last four games.