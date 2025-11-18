Borgen (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Vegas, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Borgen has missed the Rangers' last two games due to his upper-body issue, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. If Borgen is given the all-clear, he will likely step into the lineup in place of Matthew Robertson. In his 18 games this year, Borgen has managed one goal and two helpers. The blueliner will be hard-pressed to reach the 20-point mark this year.