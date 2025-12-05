Borgen scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

This was Borgen's first point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old blueliner has settled back into a top-four role and should provide ample physicality with limited offense. For the season, he's at two goals, four points, 20 shots on net, 36 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 22 outings.