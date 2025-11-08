Cuylle scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Cuylle opened the scoring with a wrister at the 6:46 mark of the first period. The 23-year-old has been one of the most productive players for the Rangers lately, which has been significant since star players such as Artemi Panarin, Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad have posted underwhelming numbers to start the season. Cuylle has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of the Rangers' last six games while tallying six points (two goals, four helpers) in that span.