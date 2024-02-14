DeBrincat scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Oilers.

Both of DeBrincat's points came on the power play. The winger has five points over his last six outings, but he's hardly been a consistent or dominant presence since the calendar flipped to 2024. The 26-year-old is at 19 tallies, 45 points, 144 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 52 appearances, with 16 of his points coming on the power play.