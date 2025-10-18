Sandin-Pellikka scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Lightning.

The goal came at 13:02 of the first period, and it was Sandin-Pellikka's first NHL point. He's otherwise performed pretty well for a 20-year-old rookie defenseman, racking up 11 blocked shots and eight shots on net, though he also has a minus-3 rating and six PIM. The Red Wings have deployed him in a second-pairing role with power-play time. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to hold an NHL gig all season or if he'll need some minutes at AHL Grand Rapids.