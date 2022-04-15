Stephens contributed an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.
Stephens is performing well following a 55-game injury layoff, as he's registered two assists in three games since returning. However, between his fourth-line role and lack of NHL experience, fantasy managers are going to look elsewhere for help at the center position down the stretch.
