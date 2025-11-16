Seider registered two assists, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Seider had a hand in tallies by Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat (on the power play) in the second period. This was Seider's second multi-point effort in a row, which could be a sign that his offense is warming up. The defenseman is at two goals, eight helpers, eight power-play points, 45 shots on net, 34 hits, 26 blocked shots, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 18 appearances. He is among the best options for category coverage on the blue line, which helps offset the stretches where his offense is lacking.