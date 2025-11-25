Seider distributed two assists, recorded three shots on goal and blocked seven shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.

Seider was fantastic at both ends of the ice Monday, impersonating a brick wall by recording seven blocks. He also tallied two secondary helpers on Detroit's goals from Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin. With the monster effort Monday, Seider is up to 13 assists, 16 points, 59 shots on goal, 43 hits and 43 blocks through 23 games this season. The 24-year-old blueliner has continued to be a force both offensively and defensively this season, giving him elite category coverage in all fantasy leagues that value defensive stats. He is not only on pace to post one of the most well-rounded seasons from a defenseman this season, but also has a chance to set a career high in multiple key stats.