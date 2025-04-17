Seider logged two assists and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Seider helped out on third-period tallies by Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat. The 24-year-old Seider bounced back from a stretch of just two assists over 14 contests to pick up five points across his last two games. For the season, he has eight goals, 37 helpers, 159 shots on net, 210 hits, 179 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 81 outings.
