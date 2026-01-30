Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Gathers assist Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seider logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals.
Seider has gone 15 games without a goal. He's earned seven assists, 22 shots on net and 36 blocked shots in that span. The 24-year-old defenseman has cooled off compared to earlier in the season, but he still has 37 points (17 on the power play), 119 shots on net, 123 blocked shots, 79 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-14 rating in 55 appearances. He offers strong all-around numbers, though his physical play has decreased slightly in 2025-26.
