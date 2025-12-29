Seider scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Seider has scored seven goals this season, including three over his last five games. He's earned a total of eight points across his last seven outings. The defenseman is up to 30 points (13 on the power play), 97 shots on net, 69 hits, 87 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 40 appearances in what's shaping up as a breakout campaign after four years of steady play.