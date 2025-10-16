Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Registers helper in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seider notched a power-play assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Seider has two helpers over four games to begin 2025-26. While he can offer decent offense for a blueliner, it's his all-around production that elevates his fantasy profile. Seider has accumulated, eight hits, six blocked shots, seven shots on net, two PIM and a plus-1 rating already this season. He's topped 200 hits in three straight years and has logged at least 161 blocks in each of his four NHL campaigns.
