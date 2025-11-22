Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Two-point effort in OT win
Seider produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Both points came in the third period as the Red Wings rallied from a 3-1 deficit, setting the stage for Alex DeBrincat's OT winner. Seider has gotten onto the scoresheet in five of the last six games, collecting two goals and eight points during that stretch as he puts a sluggish start to the season behind him.
