Kane scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

This was Kane's sixth multi-point effort in his last nine games, a span in which he has six goals, nine assists and nine power-play points. The winger is up to 29 points, 84 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 39 appearances. Head coach Todd McLellan has the Red Wings' power play firing on all cylinders, and Kane's playmaking skills are likely to remain a big part of that.