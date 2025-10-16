Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Nets PP goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kane scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Kane doubled the Red Wings' lead midway through the second period with a wrister on the power play. He has two goals this season while amassing three of his five points (one goal, two assists) on the power play. He has two goals and three helpers through the first four games of the season.
