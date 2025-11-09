Augustine posted a 36-save shutout in Michigan State University's 5-0 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Augustine has made seven starts this season, going 6-1-0 with three shutouts. This was arguably his best performance of the year, as this was a showdown between two of the top-ranked teams in the country. Augustine has continued to show progress in his junior year of college, improving on his impressive 2.08 GAA and .924 save percentage from 30 games a year ago.