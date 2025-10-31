Tuch produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Tuch earned the Sabres a point in the standings by sparking a third-period comeback from a 3-1 deficit. The 29-year-old winger's shot early in the frame generated a big rebound that Josh Doan was able to corral and slot behind Joonas Korpisalo, and Tuch then snapped home the tying tally with a little over five minutes left in regulation. It's his third multi-point performance in the last four games, and through 11 contests to begin the season Tuch has racked up four goals and 11 points.